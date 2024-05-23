Dogtra Training and Beeper Series: Precision Tools for Upland Hunters

In the expansive world of upland hunting, where the adrenaline rush of the chase meets the precision of training, Dogtra’s Training and Beeper Series stand out as indispensable companions for avid hunters. Among these tools, the T&B Dual and the 2700T&B e-collars emerge as the epitome of innovation, offering unparalleled control and performance to enhance your hunting experience.

Let’s delve into the realm of the Dogtra T&B Dual, a true powerhouse designed for the discerning upland hunter. At its core lies a comprehensive array of features tailored to meet the demands of rigorous hunting expeditions. With 127 levels of Nick/Constant stimulation, this e-collar ensures precise control, allowing you to tailor your commands with unparalleled accuracy. The inclusion of HPP vibration technology further enhances communication, providing immediate feedback for swift response, even amidst the excitement of the hunt.

One of the standout features of the T&B Dual is its integrated Locate Beeper, a lifeline that ensures you never lose track of your canine companion afield. With Run/Point Beeper Modes, adaptability becomes second nature, allowing you to seamlessly transition between different hunting scenarios with ease. And with a remarkable 1.5-mile range, this e-collar empowers you to maintain connection and control even in the most expansive open fields.

But the ingenuity of the T&B Dual extends beyond its functionality to its ergonomic design, with an expandable transmitter featuring an OLED screen for clear, intuitive navigation. The inclusion of two sets of Rheostat Dials and buttons for each collar ensures independent control without the hassle of switching levels or adjusting dials, streamlining your training sessions for maximum efficiency.

Now, let’s check out the Dogtra 2700T&B, meticulously crafted with the upland hunter in mind. Boasting a solid 1-mile range, this e-collar offers reliable coverage for long-range bird dogs, ensuring that no quarry goes unnoticed. With three beeper modes – Point-Only, Run/Point, and Locate – and an Accelerometer sensor for accurate tracking, the 2700T&B provides comprehensive monitoring and control, essential for navigating the dynamic terrain of upland hunting.

At the heart of the 2700T&B lies its precise control system, offering 127 levels of Nick/Constant stimulation for fine-tuned adjustments tailored to your dog’s unique needs. The incorporation of the HPP vibration system further enhances communication, facilitating seamless interaction between you and your canine companion. Enhanced Contact Points ensure reliable, effective communication, even in the most challenging conditions, reaffirming Dogtra’s commitment to quality and reliability.

In summary, whether you’re hunting with a single dog or managing a dynamic duo, Dogtra’s Training and Beeper Series offer the perfect blend of control, performance, and reliability. From the compact efficiency of the 2700T&B to the versatility of the T&B Dual, these e-collars embody Dogtra’s dedication to providing hunters with the tools they need to dominate the field and forge unbreakable bonds with their canine partners.

Prices and links to these fine products:

2700 T&B -$359.99

2702 T&B- $539.99

T&B DUAL 2-Dog System- $569.99