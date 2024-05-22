The Minnesota DNR announced that there is a new catch-and-release record shovelnose sturgeon for the state. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: New state record shovelnose sturgeon
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns international skeet, bunker trap champions
Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap on May 18-19. These events
Bob Gwizdz: Michigan’s opening day fever for walleyes was tempered a little this year
There’s an old saw that’s been attributed to Henry David Thoreau, about how many people spend their whole lives fishing
WI Daily Update: Enjoy some of the hidden gems Wisconsin has to offer this Memorial Day Weekend
The Wisconsin DNR encourages the public to avoid the crowds this Memorial Day Weekend by visiting one of the Badger