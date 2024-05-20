Ohio’s pollution plan to combat algae blooms in Lake Erie due by June

Ohio’s environmental regulators will have until the end of June to finish a plan aimed at combating toxic algae blooms that have flourished in Lake Erie since the late 1990s.

The deadline is part of settlement agreement a federal judge approved recently.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here