Whitefish, an important native food source from the Great Lakes, facing challenges

The Great Lakes of today are not the pristine waters of 300 years ago. Dams, industry, and the introduction of invasive species have forever altered the ecology of these waters and their fisheries. Through it all, the whitefish – a native fish prized for its mild flavor – has persisted, although with sometimes troubling fluctuations.

“Whitefish is the most valuable commercial species in the Great Lakes – has been since people came to the Great Lakes,” said Cory Goldsworthy, Minnesota DNR Lake Superior fisheries supervisor.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here