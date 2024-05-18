Michigan legislation would provide free hunting, fishing licenses to first responders and corrections officers

An Upper Peninsula lawmaker and many colleagues in the Michigan House want to offer free hunting and fishing licenses to first responders and corrections officers, though they face concerns about revenue loss.

Cedar River Republican state Rep. Dave Prestin introduced House bills 5558-60 alongside Jackson Republican Rep. Kathy Schmaltz and Detroit Democratic Rep. Tyrone Carter earlier this year to offer EMS personnel, firefighters, law enforcement, and corrections officers free licenses. The legislation has 16 other co-sponsors.

