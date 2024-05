Hunters and anglers often speak in absolutes. All of the deer are nocturnal. The toms are all henned up. The walleyes are never shallow this time of year. While there’s always truth mixed in with the “always” and “never” statements, nature doesn’t quite work this way.

The closest you might come to being totally right when the subject involves walleyes would be to make definitive statements regarding the spawn.

