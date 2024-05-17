Volunteers with Ruffed Grouse Society help complete spring planting for wildlife in Pennsylvania

The rain held off and the weather was cool and cloudy – perfect for finishing up a massive planting project on Collins Pine Company lands with Seneca Resources on the border of Elk and McKean counties.

Seven volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society showed up on Sunday, May 5, despite the threat of rain, to plant shrubs for wildlife on a former water impoundment at a Marcellus gas well site. Unique to this particular planting day is that Bryan Parana, known as the “chestnut man,” brought 15 back-cross American chestnut seedlings to plant at the site.

