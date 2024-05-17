Army Corps of Engineers to remove dam in Monongahela River near Pittsburgh this July

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will set off its own fireworks in July when it begins demolishing an antiquated dam on the Monongahela River near Pittsburgh, but they’ll happen underwater and there won’t be much to see.

Although the 650-foot-wide Elizabeth dam will be blasted with explosives, all that will be visible from land is a puff of smoke, according to the Corps’ project manager Stephen Frost, who said the event “will be pretty anticlimactic.”

Demolition of the dam will occur in stages and is the final phase in a $1.23 billion modernization of the lower Mon’s navigational system that began 30 years ago.

