Search
Friday, May 17th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, May 17th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

A passion for bettering habitat makes Craig DeJong Minnesota Outdoor News’ Person of the Year

Craig DeJong, of Glenwood, Minn., stands next to a wetland that was revitalized during the past few years thanks to habitat work he helped become reality. The area was once covered in cattails. Restoration work that included cattail removal, wild rice plantings, and water-control structures have made it a waterfowl haven. (Photo by Eric Morken)

In late April, at his home near Glenwood in west-central Minnesota, Craig DeJong was asked to reflect on the many wildlife habitat projects he’s helped come to fruition.
“Would you want to see one?” DeJong asks. “I’d like to show you one because a picture is worth a thousand words on that.”
An hour later, DeJong is standing along a shoreline overlooking a small wetland on a state wildlife management area that’s been completely revitalized during the past few years. A mix of birds sing on this cloudy afternoon, a bit of mist in the air. The honking of Canada geese overwhelms the songbird chorus. It’s a completely different scene from only a handful of years ago, before work was done on the property.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?