The 42nd annual Walleye Opener held May 4-5 on the Iowa Great Lakes was the second largest turnout ever with anglers from 18 different states participating in the annual contest.

“With almost 2,200 anglers vying for one of the 10 tagged walleyes with $42,000, we couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout for the 42nd Annual Iowa Great Lakes Walleye Weekend,” said Blain Andrea, president of the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

