Outdoor Insights: Looking deep into walleye regulations on Lake Mille Lacs after topic dominates MN-FISH summit

Angling advocacy group MN-FISH held its annual summit last Tuesday in St. Paul, and the walleye regulation on Lake Mille Lacs occupied half the afternoon.
Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries chief, explained the agency’s thinking behind the controversial catch-and-release regulation that began with the open-water season last Saturday. (This year’s walleye regulation is catch and release through at least Aug. 15, then there could be some limited harvest late this summer.) By the end, most attendees at the summit appeared unhappily satisfied with the agency’s logic behind the reg.