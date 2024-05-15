Gear & Gadgets: TideWe showcases water-resistant hunting clothes, and more

TideWe designed the Altus Whitetail hunting jacket and pants to withstand variable conditions all season long. You can wear the suit alone in the warmer months or paired with a mid-layer during colder months.

Ultra Silent Fabric: Using 170g mercerized velvet fabric that is low-sheen brushed.

Agion Active® Anti-odor Treatment:

Agion Active® Dual-Action Scent Control technology reduces and prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.

Warmth Retention: Insulated with 120g imitation silk cotton filling.

Water-resistant and Wind-resistant: The composite fabric is resistant to rain and wind while also being breathable.

Waterproof YKK Zippers: The front and pocket zippers are all YKK waterproof zippers with great strength and smooth operation.

Purpose-driven Features: There are many functional details in the hunting suit, including fleece-lined hand warming pockets and a magnetic closure chest pocket to reduce noise, adjustable wrist cuffs and hems to maintain warm, the adjustable hood for the field of view, an overlapping safety harness ports that are essential for the tree stand.

Visit www.TideWe.com for more info.

STAY SAFE ON THE WATER WITH THE ONYX TORSION VEST

The Onyx MoveVent Torsion paddle vest and kayak fishing vest features mesh ventilation panels in the front and lower back along with a unique vented foam back for added airflow. The mesh panel in back accommodates most canoe and kayak seats for paddling comfort.

This vest has adjustable shoulder and side adjustments, and a sculpted flexible foam design conforms to your body and stays in place when paddling. The Torsion vest has SOLAS grade reflective material for visibility, and a large expandable zipper closure pocket with drain holes. Marine whistle included.

It’s available in sizes X-Small/Small (28”-36” chest); Medium/Large (36”-44” chest); and X-Large/2X-Large (44”-56” chest) sizes. This personal flotation device (PFD) is U.S. Coast Guard and Transport Canada approved.

Visit www.onyxoutdoor.com for more information.

GRAPPLE SAW FROM HALVERSON WOOD PRODUCTS

Cutting wood is now hassle free with the Grapple Saw from Halverson Wood Products. This saw is perfect for those that have outdoor boilers and do not split their wood. It’s also useful for large diameter logs that are too large to fit on a normal processor. The Grapple Saw also works great for storm clean up where trees have been blown over, allowing the grapple saw and skid steer to do all the work.

Here’s how our Grapple Saw attachment works. Logs are picked up with the Grapple. Once they are in the correct length position, the operator engages the chain swathe, and the log is cut. Then, the log(s) are put down, the skid steer moves over, and picks them up again, and the log(s) are cut again. For longer wood, that fits most boilers, the logs only have to be cut twice. The Grapple Saw also allows you to cut larger logs and multiple logs at the same time.

Additional highlights include in-cab safety and comfort, simple controls, easy set up and easy to store, mobility, quick attach and detach.

The Grapple Saw is ideal for the homeowner, professional logging, wood boilers, tree services, farming, landscaping, excavating, and more.

For additional information and video demonstrations visit www.halversonwoodproducts.com, or call (218) 587-2065.

BLUE FOX INTRODUCES NEW WHIP TAIL DEEP RUNNER FOR MULTI-SPECIES FUN

No one understands spinners and spoons better than Blue Fox. Building on the success of its Whip Tail spinner, Blue Fox is introducing the new Whip Tail Deep Runner, a wider-profile spinner that will run 4 to 5 feet under the subsurface to attract suspending freshwater fish, including panfish, trout, bass and pike.

The Whip Tail Deep Runner’s tubular construction offers a wider profile than the original Whip Tail with a polished, stainless-steel 30-degree blade that flashes and flutters on the fall. A stainless-steel shaft, complemented with an extremely sharp, VMC ® dressed-tail treble hook.

The lure’s polished, stainless-steel blade is complemented by a tube and dressing that are offered in variety of vibrant colors to allow anglers to match the lure to available baitfish in the water. The 10 alluring color patterns include: black, black blue, black chartreuse pink, firetiger, gold, orange chartreuse, pink white, rainbow trout, silver, and white.

This new lure comes in three different sizes, which are based on blade size and weight. Size No. 0 features a size 0 blade size (the smallest in the line) and weighs 1/16 oz. Size No. 1 features a size 1 blade and weighs 1/8 oz. Size No. 2 features a size 2 blade and weighs one-quarter ounce.

For more information please visit www.rapala.com.

STRIKER INTRODUCES 3-PANEL WOMEN’S FISHING HOODY

Summer months on the water are precious as the seasons seem to change faster with each passing year. Enjoy warm weather months and take care of yourself while on the water with the Women’s Guardian Hoody.

Performance features like UPF 50+ sun protection, odor resistance, and moisture management qualities packed into this lightweight fishing shirt give you a soft and comfortable next-to-skin piece that you will want to wear all day long.

The 3-panel hood with ponytail hole, removable neck gaiter, and integrated thumb loops provide additional protection around your head, face, and hands.

Designed for the serious female angler, you can trust that the Guardian Hoody will keep you fishing all day long.

Lightweight, UPF 50+, Odor Resistant, Moisture Wicking, 4-way Stretch for Ultimate Comfort & Mobility, Removable Neck Gaiter, Saltwater Friendly Non-Corrosive Materials, Integrated Thumb Loops, 92% Polyester/8% Elastane & Relaxed Fit.

For more information please visit Striker at www.strikerbrands.com.