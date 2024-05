Muskrats are semi-aquatic rodents that spend much of their lives in water, gathering and eating aquatic vegetation. The one spied by Bret Cool is bringing its prize, a “bouquet of leaves,” back to its den, maybe to feed its offspring. This cousin of the beaver is not really a rat and may raise up to three litters each summer, each litter having up to 10 pups.

