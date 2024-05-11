Search
Saturday, May 11th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, May 11th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Mike Schoonveld: How you clean fish impacts the flavor of your fish

The author says he cut the first king salmon he ever caught into steaks. He still does, occasionally, since they taste different than fillets. (Photo by Mike Schoonveld)

I remember the first fish I ever caught that someone cleaned for me and I got to eat it. My grandpa laid the tiny sunfish on the counter, used a spoon to scrape off the scales, chopped off the head and slit the belly open to pull out the entrails.
My dad wasn’t a fisherman and grandpa didn’t live close so I was mostly a self-taught angler. And since that’s how I was taught to clean fish and since the local ponds near my hometown were full of small sunfish, that’s how I cleaned fish I caught for the next dozen years or so.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?