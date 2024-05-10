Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Federal lands recreation access topic of May 13 Hayward subcommittee hearing

Hayward, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) will host a U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources subcommittee oversight field hearing in Hayward on Monday, May 13, titled, “Improving Access and Opportunities for Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoor Recreation on America’s Federal Lands.” Tiffany chairs the subcommittee on federal lands.

Some of the people who will testify are state Sen. Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond), Henry Schienebeck of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, Luke Hilgemann of the International Order of T. Roosevelt, and Duane Taylor of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association.

Joining Tiffany will be subcommittee members U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.). Other committee members also may attend.

The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. at The Steakhouse and Lodge, 15860 T Bone Lane, Hayward. The hearing will be live-streamed.

Madison — The Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet in-person Wednesday, May 22 to consider proposed rulemaking documents and land donations. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in meeting room G09, State Natural Resources Building (GEF2), 101 South Webster Street in Madison.

The public may watch the meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

The deadline to register for public appearance requests and to submit written comments is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Remote testimony from the public via Zoom may be accepted. In-person public appearances also are welcome.

Items the board will be considering include: proposed rules related to statewide materials recycling and effective recycling programs; several monetary and equipment donations from friends groups; a land donation and boundary expansion for the Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County; a land donation for the Cross Plains State Park Ice Age National Scenic Reserve in Dane County; an update on the elk herds and the fall elk season quotas; and an update on the 2023 CWD season.

DNR Announces Volunteer Hunter Education Instructors And Group Of Year

Madison — The DNR announced the 2023 hunter education program awards as part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week and National Volunteer Month. Winners are nominated by their peers, community members or DNR staff and selected based on their public service and dedication to promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices.

Jesse Schultz, of the Waupaca area, was named the DNR Hunter Education Instructor of the Year. Schultz is an 11-year volunteer instructor known for his passion for providing an excellent program and is always ready to fill in wherever needed.

Jacob Timm is agriculture teacher at Gillett High School. Timm was named the DNR Archery Education Instructor of the Year. He motivates his hunter safety graduates to become junior instructors. Beyond teaching the basics of safe hunting, Timm works to help his students develop their leadership skills.

Wisconsin Rapids area hunter safety crews was named the DNR Hunter Education Group of the Year. This group has taught classes for 20 years, certifying students in hunter and archery safety. Led by Ron Winker and the late Kevin Miller, this group has certified more than 2,900 students over the years. Other instructors are Jim Winker, Jeff Wetterau, Dan Fara, David Glinicki, Barry Meister, Tashi Weigel, Loni Weigel, Jack Konkel, Mike McElroy, Dan Symmank, John Schaub, Joe Lacenski, and Brianna Havitz.

Volunteer instructors are an integral part of the state’s hunter education program, providing approximately 40,000 hours each year to teach and certify students of all ages. Since 1967, more than 20,000 volunteers have certified more than 1 million hunters.

DNR Furbearer Advisory Committee to Meet in Woodruff May 29-20

Woodruff, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR Furbearer Advisory Committee will meet May 29-30 at the Kemp Natural Resources Station in Woodruff to address policy and technical topics relevant to the state’s furbearer program.

The meeting begins at noon Monday, May 29, with in-person and virtual options available. Contact program leader Shawn Rossler at shawn.rossler@wisconsin.gov or (608) 225-2663 to receive the Microsoft Teams login and registration information.

The Kemp Natural Resources Station is at 9161 Kemp Road in Woodruff on the shores of Lake Tomahawk.