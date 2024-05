This week, DNR Fish Biologist Max Wolter discusses our native species, and those that are not native.

For Wisconsin anglers, brook trout, lake trout, smallmouth bass, and bluegills are some of our most popular native fish species. They have beloved roles in Wisconsin’s fishing culture and anglers get excited to chase them in local waters. However, there are parts of the world where these species are not supposed to be, and they have a very different reputation.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here