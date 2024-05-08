Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Slow or fast best for early walleyes?

Walleye season begins this weekend, and where to start fishing and what to use are the big questions for anglers. Be versatile and mobile. Start shallow and move deeper as the day progresses. Rocky points and breaks and weeds edges can be good, too.

