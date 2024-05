Pulling out of my driveway on a morning trek to work recently, dozens of freshly dropped maple samaras peeled from the windshield and roof rack like molting bird feathers wafting away in the breeze.

With a swipe of the wiper blades, the last of the winged seed pods departed the vehicle, and I smiled at the recognition of Mother Nature’s attempt at seasonal renewal. In fact, multiple instances have sprung up lately where the promise of a new generation has been apparent or pending.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here