Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

Michigan’s Rep. Debbie Dingell receives TRCP conservation award

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership celebrated the conservation achievements of Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR), and Fresh Tracks host Randy Newberg. (File photo courtesy of Winchester)

TRCP Report

Washington D.C. — At its 16th annual Capital Conservation Awards Dinner, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership celebrated the conservation achievements of Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR), and Fresh Tracks host Randy Newberg.

The gala event was co-hosted by Rue Mapp, CEO and founder of Outdoor Afro, and Ryan “Cal” Callaghan, director of conservation at MeatEater, at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

Dingell has been a champion for conservation from the first day she set foot in D.C. Over nearly a decade in Congress, she has fought for game-changing investments in fish and wildlife conservation and expanded access for hunters and anglers, including through her leader ship on the Voluntary Public Access Improvement Act and the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. Both bills are rooted in broad support from the hunting and fishing community and ensure that future generations enjoy the same opportunity that we do.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Popularity of bass fishing tournaments grows in Michigan

Outdoor Observations: Good start for Michigan turkey hunters

Sharecropping continues on state land in Michigan; here’s how it works for wildlife

As Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Westerman has been a leading voice on improving forest health, protecting, and expanding access, and bolstering fish and wildlife habitat conservation. His bipartisan EXPLORE and LAKES Acts would remove barriers to access and modernize outdoor infrastructure, while the America’s Wildlife Habitat Conservation Act delivers several long-standing hunting and fishing community priorities like a fix to the Cottonwood court decision and would create additional pathways for proactive, voluntary conservation.

Newberg, host of the Fresh Tracks and On Your Own Adventures hunting television shows, the long-standing Hunt Talk web forum, and the Hunt Talk Podcast. As a true champion of conservation and a steadfast advocate for the hunting community, his unwavering dedication and humble passion make him a true advocate for the everyday hunter.

