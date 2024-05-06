The Minnesota fishing opener for inland waters kicks off this Saturday. Anglers should be aware of some seasonal closures for fishing on some waters to protect spawning fish. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Anglers need to know about seasonal fishing closures to protect spawning fish
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Agency Profile: Here’s how the Natural Resources Conservation Service helps landowners with conservation solutions
In March of 1935, high winds swept a massive dust cloud from the Great Plains all the way to our
Sharecropping continues on state land in Michigan; here’s how it works for wildlife
Across Michigan, farmers are prepping fields and wetlands on state game and parks and recreation areas through partnerships with Department
Histories Forgotten: Illinois sportsmen in 1930s repair and organize
During the early 1930s, both the economy and nature were in desperate need of repair. The Great Depression was wreaking