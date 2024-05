If you have never had the pleasure of going out on Lake Michigan to experience the great salmon and trout fishing that is available, I’d recommend that you book a trip right away.

There are many fine boats run by many fine Illinois charter captains out of numerous ports on the big pond. Most of them bring in fine catches. One of my favorites is Captain Caleb Weiner of Migrator Charters out of Winthrop Harbor, just south of the Wisconsin Border.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here