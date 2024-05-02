The crappies are flying into the shallow water right now. Here are two things that can hurt you as you fish crappies in these conditions.
MN Daily Update: Two things that will hurt your chances when fishing shallow-water crappies
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Tom Bahti: Examining high deer numbers on a farm in Wisconsin’s Waupaca County
Since the late 1970s I’ve been extremely fortunate to have deer hunting access to the Hill farm in northeast Waupaca
Minnesota DNR drops elk tags to 10 for 2024
Elk-hunting season has gained popularity among Minnesota hunters. The process for launching the 2024 Minnesota DNR elk season will begin
WI Daily Update: Two things that will hurt your chances when fishing shallow-water crappies
The crappies are flying into the shallow water right now. Here are two things that can hurt you as you