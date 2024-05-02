Iowa DNR to host public meeting on Lake Keomah restoration plans

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a public meeting to present preliminary restoration plans for Lake Keomah, on May 14, at 6 p.m., at the Lake Keomah State Park Lodge, 2720 Keomah Lane, east of Oskaloosa.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here