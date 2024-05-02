The airgun revolution comes to Wisconsin. Opening weekend fishing advice. Spring hearings results. Learn how treating hearing loss and tinnitus can improve your life at a free symposium on May 16 in Onalaska. Explore the weird and wonderful places of Wisconsin. Jeff reports on the MWC tournament in South Dakota. Dan scores a turkey with his Serpent Arms air shotgun.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1918
