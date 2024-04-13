Search
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
Air guns in, ‘no doe’ in the north and wolf population goal out in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he vetoed a bill that would have banned antlerless deer hunting in the Northern Forest Region for four years in part because the bill would limit flexibility for landowners to address issues on their properties that may be influenced by unique habitat factors. (Stock photo by Bill Key)

With the ending of the Wisconsin legislative session in March, several new natural resources bills were signed into law, while others were vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers did sign several bills that: allow hunters to use air-guns during hunting seasons open to firearms; create for a full free fishing January weekend (it had been a Saturday); allows fishermen to transport fillets of a game fish as long as there is digital photographic proof, with time and date, of the fish’s original length; and signed a new law to protect and restore wetlands, streams, and floodplains to prevent damage from floods.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

