Air guns in, ‘no doe’ in the north and wolf population goal out in Wisconsin

With the ending of the Wisconsin legislative session in March, several new natural resources bills were signed into law, while others were vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers did sign several bills that: allow hunters to use air-guns during hunting seasons open to firearms; create for a full free fishing January weekend (it had been a Saturday); allows fishermen to transport fillets of a game fish as long as there is digital photographic proof, with time and date, of the fish’s original length; and signed a new law to protect and restore wetlands, streams, and floodplains to prevent damage from floods.

