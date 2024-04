Long Island is best known for its outstanding saltwater fishing. From striped bass to bluefish to summer flounder and other species, chances are pretty good there’s always something to target: inshore or offshore.

So, it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise to many anglers that some superb trout fishing can be had out on the island, in the freshwater, and within all the hustle and bustle of the heavily populated Suffolk County.

