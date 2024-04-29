Giant blue catfish becomes an official record in Ohio

Jaylynn Parker’s 101.11-pound blue catfish has officially become the new Ohio state record for the species.

Parker, 15, of New Richmond, caught the blue catfish on April 7 on Twelve Mile Creek, a tributary of the Ohio River. The fish was legally caught on a jug line.

The new record was certified on April 27 by a vote of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio (OWO) members present at the organization’s annual business meeting at Shawnee State Park lodge. Sixteen OWO members voted on the certification of the new record. The vote was 11-5 in favor of certifying Ms. Parker’s catch.

