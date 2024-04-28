Search
Sunday, April 28th, 2024
For Minnesota’s Mark Thorson, a simple approach to angling is an effective, enjoyable way to go

Mark Thorson, of Bemidji, Minn., prefers to fish without modern technology. Using a flasher and the fishing skills he’s honed, Thorson usually can find and catch fish regardless of the time of year. (Contributed photo)

A generation ago, anglers depended upon their skills, instincts, and observations to figure out where to find and how to stay on fish. Many of today’s fishers, however, do not need to rely on those attributes. Modern-day electronics and sophisticated motor options have largely eliminated the need to solve the puzzle.
“A $100,000 boat, forward-facing sonar, and (position-holding) trolling motors are wonderful and I don’t begrudge anybody who uses them. But I learned a long time ago that the fish don’t care how much you paid to go fishing,” said Mark Thorson.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

