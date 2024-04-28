For Minnesota’s Mark Thorson, a simple approach to angling is an effective, enjoyable way to go

A generation ago, anglers depended upon their skills, instincts, and observations to figure out where to find and how to stay on fish. Many of today’s fishers, however, do not need to rely on those attributes. Modern-day electronics and sophisticated motor options have largely eliminated the need to solve the puzzle.

“A $100,000 boat, forward-facing sonar, and (position-holding) trolling motors are wonderful and I don’t begrudge anybody who uses them. But I learned a long time ago that the fish don’t care how much you paid to go fishing,” said Mark Thorson.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here