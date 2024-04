For the first time since County Deer Advisory Committees (CDACs) were established, Washington County failed to have a quorum with just two members present, so no vote was taken for 2024 deer season recommendations for the county.

Instead, the recommendations from last year were carried over for this year. Washington and Ozaukee counties held a joint CDAC meeting April 22 at the Mequon Nature Preserve to set antlerless quotas and deer season framework for the 2024 season.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here