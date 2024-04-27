Episode 485 – USFWS sturgeon ruling, recent CWD headlines, spring turkey tactics, R-n-R HOF

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision on a petition to list lake sturgeon under the Endangered Species Act broke on Monday, and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off this week’s broadcast by breaking down this refreshing outcome. Then Lindsay Thomas from the National Deer Association joins the show to discuss the controversial news stories that broke last week about chronic wasting disease. He reassures hunters that there remain no confirmed cases of people dying from prion-based illnesses as a result of eating venison. An upbeat Mark Strand then offers tips on chasing wild turkeys during the mid-season and offers a prime tip: mastering the gobbler yelp. Finally, Drieslein and regular guest Tim Lesmeister tackle music in the final segment: breaking down and arguing about the latest inductees into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame.