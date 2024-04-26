Warm water, temps to welcome Wisconsin anglers for 2024 fishing opener

Open-water conditions all around Wisconsin are looking a little different from a year ago at this time.

Thousands of anglers across the Badger State look to begin their 2024 hook-and-line fishing opener on lakes, rivers, and streams on Saturday, May 4, following one of the mildest winters on record across the entire Midwest. The mild winter filtered right into spring, and though a brief cool down emerged recently there is no remaining ice atop water within any of the 72 counties – a welcome change for many, but especially those interested in fishing the northern tier of counties from Dairyland to Niagara.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here