Green Bay produces giant 56-inch muskie for Wisconsin angler fishing for walleyes

A Northwoods angler headed to Peshtigo for Green Bay’s spring-run walleyes instead latched onto a fish he didn’t expect to catch – a 56-inch muskie that bottomed out a fellow angler’s 60-pound scale.

When Ashland, Wis., resident and retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mark Mackey’s brother called inviting him to come over to the Peshtigo River for some walleye fishing, he didn’t hesitate.

“Bob (Mackey) said, ‘Now’s the time, brother.’ He’s been telling me about the 30-plus inch walleyes he’s been catching for a few years now and sent a few pictures my way too, so it didn’t take much to convince me to make the trip,” Mark Mackey said.

