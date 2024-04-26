Four trout waters to try in northeast Pennsylvania this year

Now that it’s getting more springlike, waters in the northeast corner of Pennsylvania – including those in the Poconos – put their best foot forward.

Here are some bigs and smalls that might interest you this year.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here