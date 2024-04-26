Cohos are moving up the Lake Michigan shoreline as water temperatures rise. New book extolls the magic of fishing for big trout in Southwest Wisconsin. Jeff reports on the exciting NWT finish at Port Clinton on Lake Erie and his first-period turkey hunt. Dan reports on spring sheep shearing and says his September Lake of the Woods fishing trip is almost full.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1907
