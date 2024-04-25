Gear & Gadgets: Get organized on the water with Rapala’s RapStack Tackle Trays, and more

Store, organize, access – repeat. When you’re more organized, you have more time to catch fish. The key is putting your fingers on the right lure at the right time and knowing exactly where it is, is the key.

New Rapala RapStack Tackle Trays are designed for keeping your tackle protected and in perfect order with heavy-duty construction and smart design.

Suitable for hard baits, soft baits, terminal tackle, line, tools and other accessories, Rapala RapStack Trays offer a secure, quick-latch system for single-hand access. Re-writable labels (2 included) allow anglers to label their trays however they like – by different types of lures (saltwater or freshwater), different species (bass, walleye, trout), or different techniques (casting, trolling, jigging).

The stackable design of these trays allows them to be integrated for vertical storage. Rigid dividers secure tackle in place and accommodate various-sized baits.

Made of highly rigid, cold and heat resistant UV material, these trays will last for years and easily withstand transitions from the garage or basement to the boat to backpacks. Wherever you want to go, Rapala RapStack

Tackle Trays are ready to go, too. Visit rapala.com for more information.

PISCIFUN SHOWCASES ALIJOZ SIZE 300 BAITCASTING REEL

Durable – The Piscifun Alijoz size 300 baitcasting reel designed with premium aluminum frame and gear side plate which provide incredible durability to handle the biggest freshwater fish.

Incredibly Powerful & Strong – Boasts with an incredible 33Lbs of drag and HUGE Hamai cut hardened brass gearing to handle fish way out of its league, the reel is built for big fish and big swimbaits which make it a great inshore saltwater baitcasting fishing reel.

Top in Class Components – Loaded with high end components, The baitcasting reels are a next level baitcaster reels for pro fishing tournaments. It features 8 double shielded stainless steel bearings and one instant anti reverse paired with Hamai cut hardened brass main gear and pinion gear to ensure the durability, low noise as well as smoothness.

Ergonomic and Innovative – Piscifun Alijoz 300 baitcasting reel comes with a super easy to access thumb bar engage button on the gear side plate which helps you bump back the thumb bar without cranking the handle. The super sturdy line wrap spool eliminates using mono as backing. Double shafts support line guide system greatly increases the stability and durability. 8 effective magnetic braking system prevents overruns and backlash. Inner wrapped thumb bar pad give you better comfort.

Visit www.piscifun.com for more information.

NEW FLOATS FROM KMDA INC.

KMDA Inc. has two floats in its line up of quality fishing products for this season.

Their QuickSwap and Super Cast Wing-It Bobbers cast easy and fly farther than most floats on the market. Both come in three sizes to cover everything from panfish to northern pike and they provide very little resistance on the bite, which ultimately makes you a more productive angler.

QuickSwap Bobbers

Size Small:

• Holds up to 1⁄16 oz

• Includes QuikSwap connector, stop knot and bead

• Panfish, crappie, blue gill

Size Medium:

• Holds up to 1⁄4 oz

• Includes QuikSwap connector, stop knot and bead

• Panfish, crappie, walleye, bass

Size Large:

• Holds up to 3⁄8 oz

• Includes QuikSwap connector, stop knot and bead

• Walleye, bass, northern pike

Super Cast Bobbers

Size Small:

• Center stem design

• Premium brass grommet

• Use in-line or with Easy Connect

• Includes QuikSwap connector, stop knot and bead

• Holds approximately 1⁄16 oz

• Panfish, crappie, blue gill Size Medium:

• Holds approximately 1⁄4 oz

• Walleye, panfish, crappie, blue gill Size Large:

• Holds approximately 1⁄2 oz

• Walleye, bass, pike

Ask for them by name at your favorite sporting goods store or visit www.kmdainc.com for more information.

BUSHNELL RELEASES NEW MATCH PRO ED 15X56MM BINOCULAR

Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, announces the new Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular, a high-quality optic designed for long-range precision shooters looking to combine features of a high magnification binocular and an MRAD based reticle. Designed with a proprietary, rotating SHOT-CALL reticle, the new binocular is perfect for helping shooters with spotting, ranging, target sizing and shot correction.

Designed for premium optical performance, the Match Pro ED boasts fully multicoated ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) Prime objective lenses and BAK-4 Abbe-Koenig roof prisms with PC3 dielectric phase coatings to ensure 92% light transmission. The Match Pro ED binocular also features Bushnell’s EXO-Barrier for high resolution regardless of weather conditions.

The Match Pro ED’s offset SHOT-CALL reticle has a dedicated focus adjustment and can be rotated for leveling after IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment. Users can secure their preferred IPD with the included BRIDGESET stabilizer, which ensures the binocular is set for quick use and provides IPD position stability while putting pressure on the binocular when mounted on a tripod in high wind.

Rugged magnesium housing protects the binocular’s internal mechanisms while IPX5 waterproof sealing shields the optic from serious storms. The Match Pro ED 15x56mm Binocular is backed by Bushnell’s 20-year lifetime ironclad warranty.

To learn more, visit www.Bushnell.com.

RAPALA INTRODUCES THE JIGGING RAP ® MAGNUM ®

The challenge was put before the design engineers at Rapala: Can you design a lure for today’s modern, tech-savvy angler that offers the proven effectiveness of the legendary Jigging Rap coupled with the needs of forward facing sonar?

Their answer: The new Jigging Rap Magnum.

Designed for targeting individual fish (bass, walleye, lake trout, etc.) when using forward-facing sonar in open water, the new Jigging Rap Magnum falls fast and true. It’s heavy-weighted body (1-1/8 oz.) makes it a great choice for casting, pitching or vertical jigging, and allows anglers to easily reach depths down to 100 feet in a matter of seconds for hard-to-get-to bass located in deep-water reservoirs.

Designed with the same Jigging Rap fish-catching swimming action, the Jigging Rap Magnum is built with a durable one-piece body and fin design that allows it to take a beating and keep on catching. For the business end, a built-in, heavy-duty swivel on the belly holds a large, super sharp size 5 VMC ® black nickel treble hook, which is complemented by a large VMC black nickel single tail hook.

The new Jigging Rap Magnum is available in size 7. It has a body length of 2-3/4 inches.

For more information, visit Rapala’s website at www.rapala.com.