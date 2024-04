I sucked it up, swallowed my pride, broke open my wallet, and bought a new smartphone last weekend. Similar to last time when I made such a monumental life decision and entered the local Verizon store, the clerk again looked at my “old” phone like he was staring into the eyes a live dinosaur.

“Haven’t seen one like this in a while,” he remarked to me.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here