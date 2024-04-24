Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund renewal to be on state ballot in November

The 2023 Minnesota legislative session was busy with historic budgets and appropriations. As millions and billions of dollars was spread among bills, projects, and agencies, another bill passed that should draw the attention of anyone who appreciates Minnesota’s environment.

House File 1900, authored by Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, advanced the process of renewing the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The bill allowed for a constitutional amendment in the 2024 general election that would extend the dedication of lottery proceeds to the ENRTF.

