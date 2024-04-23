Search
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Public invited to field day highlighting forest management at Iowa’s Volga River State Recreation Area

There is no cost to attend the field day at Volga River State Recreation Area that is scheduled for May 21. (Stock photo by Steve Pollick)

Fayette, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension will be showcasing various forestry practices at Volga River State Recreation Area as part of a public field day, on May 21.

Field day activities include reviewing the recent clear cut, discussions on black walnuts, chronic wasting disease and ruffed grouse, proper planting, pruning and stock selection and participate in a campground planting project at Volga River State Park.

The field day has demonstration areas and various speakers highlighting these practices.

“We want Volga to be a model of doing forest stewardship correctly,” said Jason Walker, district forester from the Iowa DNR’s office in Charles City. “We are following plan developed for this 4,000-acre timber and the field day setting is a good way to highlight different management practices and allows for a good discussion.”

Attendees should plan to bring a sack lunch. There is no cost to attend.

MORE IOWA COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

The journey back for the bald eagle, and where to find them in Iowa

Big money up for grabs during the 42nd Annual Walleye Weekend on Iowa Great Lakes

Iowa hatcheries collect 200 million walleye eggs to boost stocking with ideal netting conditions this year

Volga River field day agenda

Meet at Volga Lake boat ramp parking lot, 18450 I Ave, Fayette

9:30 a.m., Registration

9:50 a.m., Travel to Sites

10 a.m., Concurrent Sessions (40 minutes each)

  • Recent Clear-Cut Review
  • Biltmore Stick Demo/Black Walnut Discussion
  • Chronic Wasting Disease Updates/Grouse Management

Noon, Lunch (Bring Your Own) – Mini Topics

12:45 p.m., Urban Tree Planting/Care Workshop

  • Proper Planting Demo
  • Pruning/Stock Selection
  • Campground Planting Project (split into groups, plant trees)

3:15 p.m., field day wrap up and final thoughts

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?