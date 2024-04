The steady and calm flow of the stream sounded like hundreds of marbles rushing down rocks. Watching the tinted water gave me a sense of tranquility, yet left me excited to find what was hiding deep in the seemingly shallow pockets that the stream had created. A brisk stream in northern Vermont could be home to any number of trout, yet the possibilities of what hides in the water are almost endless.

