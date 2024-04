Who is and isn’t fishing in Illinois? What are the ages and gender of current anglers? Where do anglers live throughout the state? Why are fewer people buying fishing licenses over time?

According to a recent article in the Outdoor Illinois Wildlife Journal, DNR has found that the average license holder is getting older, and the average age of people going fishing has increased. Another finding is that men have purchased about 80% of licenses since 2006.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here