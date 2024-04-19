Pine marten comeback plan is delayed ‘indefinitely’ in Pennsylvania

Responding to stubborn opposition by hunters, Pennsylvania game commissioners again postponed action on a plan to reintroduce pine martens to the state.

The decision to “indefinitely delay” acceptance of the American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan came in a split vote by board members. Voting to postpone adoption of the plan to return the native furbearer to the state were commissioners Robert Schwalm, Scott Foradora, Allen Di Marco, Stanley Knick, Todd Pride and Dennis Fredericks. Opposing postponement were commissioners Michael Mitrick, Haley Sankey and Kristen Koppenhafer.