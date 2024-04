Did you know that in southern Minnesota, you cannot hunt deer with a rifle?

I can assure you that hunters in our area are well aware of this antiquated rule. As bizarre as it sounds, firearms hunters here must use shotguns with slugs, muzzleloaders, or legal handguns. Even though rifles are more accurate and safer, they are not allowed.

It is long past time to eliminate this outdated rule.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here