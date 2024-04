Quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing about wolves. Are they a factor regarding our deer herd? Without question. Wolves hunt and kill deer. So do coyotes. So do bears. So do we. You know what lowers deer populations more than all those things combined? Human development and intensive agriculture.

You’ll never hear me say wolves have no impact on deer herds. But bleating about wolves causing our deer-hunting problems is naïve at best, and nefarious at worst. Same scapegoat, different day.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here