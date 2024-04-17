Gear & Gadgets: Federal adds 15 sub-gauge options to High Over All lineup, plus much more

Federal Ammunition has added 15 new sub-gauge product options to its popular Federal Premium High Over All (HOA) product lineup. Engineered for the most elite trap, skeet and sporting clays shooters, HOA leaves a trail of shattered targets in its wake and more reloads per shell.

It’s hard, high-antimony lead payload and wads produce the most consistent patterns, while the solid brass head and hull design make reloading easier than ever. Now available in a complete lineup of loads, including new 20-gauge, 28-gauge, and .410 bore options.

The Federal Premium High Over All product line now consists of 31 total options, this includes sixteen 12-, five 20-, and five 28-gauge options, plus five loads in .410 bore. Products come in a variety of payload weights, velocities, and dram options, and are in shot size No. 7.5, 8, 8.5 or 9.

Federal’s unique Podium wad design’s cylinder-shaped compression zone supports the payload and provides unmatched protection from deformation at ignition for the best patterns and fewer flyers.

The shotshell ammunition is packed in 25-round boxes.

BLUE FOX INTRODUCES THE NEW WHIP TAIL DEEP RUNNER

No one understands spinners and spoons better than Blue Fox. Building on the success of its Whip Tail spinner, Blue Fox is introducing the new Whip Tail Deep Runner, a wider-profile spinner that will run 4 to 5 feet under the subsurface to attract suspending freshwater fish, including panfish, trout, bass and pike.

The Whip Tail Deep Runner’s tubular construction offers a wider profile than the original Whip Tail with a polished, stainless-steel 30-degree blade that flashes and flutters on the fall. A stainless-steel shaft, complemented with an extremely sharp, VMC® dressed-tail treble hook ensures smooth hook ups and a strong resistance to bending.

The lure’s polished, stainless-steel blade is complemented by a tube and dressing that are offered in variety of vibrant colors to allow anglers to match the lure to available baitfish in the water. The 10 alluring color patterns include: black, black blue, black chartreuse pink, firetiger, gold, orange chartreuse, pink white, rainbow trout, silver, and white.

This new lure comes in three different sizes, which are based on blade size and weight. Size No. 0 features a size 0 blade size (the smallest in the line) and weighs 1/16 oz. Size No. 1 features a size 1 blade and weighs 1/8 oz. and Size No. 2 features a size 2 blade and weighs one-quarter ounce.

For more information on Blue Fox fishing lures, please visit www.rapala.com.

STATE TURKEY FAN TAIL PLAQUE KITS FROM ON THE WALL OUTDOORS

Now you can display those trophy tail feathers, wings, beard, or spurs for everyone to see on a replica plaque of the state you shot it in with complete fan mounting kits from On The Wall Outdoors.

With 49 state options in plaques to choose from, On The Wall Outdoors offers each plaque in attractive oak, although other wood options are also available. Each plaque is unique and available in standard, half mount, full mount, multiple fan mounts, and beard mounts.

On The Wall Outdoors also offers ways to customize your plaque with shell casings or engraved text of anything you’d like to add.

Plaque sizes vary from 8- to 12-inches wide for beard mount displays up to 36 x 30 inches for the full mount option, which holds tail fan, wings, beard, and feet. Every plaque is handmade, and is sure to be a great addition to any trophy room.

Visit www.onthewalloutdoors.com for more information, including photos, mounting preparation, and kit instructions.

JVR INDUSTRIES INTRODUCES VAC100 CHAMBER VACUUM SEALER

Transforming the way you preserve your wild game, the JVR Vac100 chamber sealer makes it effortless. With its advanced technology, it removes up to 99.8% of air from chamber pouches, ensuring unparalleled freshness and eliminating dreaded freezer burn.

Seamlessly seal liquids without any leaks, expedite the marinating and brining process, and seal two pouches simultaneously for efficient processing. Plus, it’s versatile enough to seal tuna and salmon in retort canning pouches, opening up a world of culinary possibilities.

Say goodbye to wastage and hello to superior preservation with the JVR Vac100 chamber sealer!

LUHR-JENSEN INTRODUCES THE KOHO KING SPOON

The new Koho King Spoon by Luhr-Jensen offers an incredible tight, side-to-side trolling action that salmon anglers will simply find irresistible.

Designed to mimic baitfish, the new Koho King Spoon features a rigid spine that resists bending under the pressure of hard-biting salmon and lake trout. 3D holographic eyes, and a UV bright finish that reflects light energy and strengthens visibility. Everglo finishes on selected spoons offer a glow-in-the-dark effect for darker water and lower depths.

The lure can be trolled fast or slow without losing its action, as well as back trolled. It’s versatility makes it a sure bet while trolling for salmon in the Great Lakes and the Pacific Northwest.

The Luhr-Jensen Koho King Spoon is offered in 20 color patterns, which include: shiny yellow watermelon, rainbow trout, glow army truck, firetiger, black pearl orange glow, nickel holo, nickel holo glow, nickel holo green, nickel holo blue, glow nickel frog, gold nugget, glow cop car, glow UV purple, glow UV cerise, glow mellow yellow, glow Irish cream, glow kitchen sink, glow herring aide, glow booger, and hog wild glow.

The Koho King Spoon is offered in three sizes, No. 2 is 2 inches in body length, No. 3 is 3 inches in length, and No. 4 is 4 inches long.

For more information Luhr-Jensen fishing lures and accessories, please visit www.rapala.com.