Video: Coyote gets stuck in apple tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Marquette, Mich. — A coyote stuck between the branched trunks of an apple tree is something that’s seldom seen. But that’s what an Upper Peninsula deer camp owner –who wishes to remain anonymous – found recently on his property.

The mystery is how did it end up in such a predicament?

The most plausible answer is it jumped into the tree to try to catch prey such as a squirrel or bird. Or, the unlucky predator may have tried to jump between the tree’s trunks to catch a whitetail that was eating fallen apples on the opposite side of the tree and misjudged its ability.

Either way, the wild canine ended up as the victim in its effort to catch a meal.

If the coyote had become stuck in this manner in a location where its misfortune went undetected, it would have died a slow death. Fortunately for the coyote, the camp owner saw the trapped predator on the evening of November 17, 2023 and decided to give it a break. He recently made the video available.

The camp owner is well aware that coyotes prey on deer and other game animals, and he’s shot his share of “brush wolves” while hunting, but he didn’t want to kill this one under these circumstances.

So he tied a tow strap to one of the apple tree’s trunks and pulled with his vehicle. The intent was to pull the trunk enough to give the predator room to free itself.

As it turned out, the trunk ended up breaking, making it easy for the coyote to escape.

