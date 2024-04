The Wisconsin DNR and Conservation Congress may soon hear calls from fishermen to either close Green Bay tributaries to fishing during the spawning run, or allow only catch-and-release fishing during that time. That’s because law-abiding anglers are sick and tired of watching a growing number of river raiders breaking bag limit, snagging, and night fishing laws with impunity as they run to their vehicles with arms full of big walleyes. Only to come back for more.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here