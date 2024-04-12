Wisconsin’s Central Elk Zone to see hunt this fall for the first time

A few lucky hunters will have the chance to hunt elk in the Central Elk Management Zone in 2024 for the first time this fall.

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) heard an update at its April 10 meeting from Christina Kizewski, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife biologist in Jackson County, that the DNR expects the central herd to number more than 180 animals this summer.

“An elk hunt in the Central Elk Management Zone is a true testament to the partnership and hard work that was incurred over the years of the reintroduction effort,” Kizewski said.

