Pennsylvania’s trout season has changed quite a bit since my childhood.

Back then, there was one opening day for all ages, and real estate along a stocked stream or lake was a precious commodity. It didn’t matter how old or young you were, if you wanted space to cast along a prime hole, you had to be willing to bump elbows and make room. While the memories are good, trout season back then was a rather intense affair.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here