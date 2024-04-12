Lake Michigan brown trout action is hot right now off Sheboygan. Take a kid on the Wisconsin Youth Turkey Hunt this weekend April 13-14. Support outdoor trips for veterans at the annual trapshoot for Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, May 11 at Waterloo Gun Club. Jeff takes his son Robert turkey hunting. Dan picks up his new Crestliner 1750 FishHawk at Cedar Lake Sales in West Bend.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1915
