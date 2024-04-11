Search
Thursday, April 11th, 2024
Iowa’s Spirit Lake Hatchery filling with northern pike

A total of 254 adult northern pike were collected in 10 days. (Stock photo)

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources placed fyke nets in the outlets of the sloughs that flow into Big Spirit Lake on April 1, to start collecting northern pike.

Northern pike spawn in sloughs and shallow vegetated areas around the Iowa Great Lakes prior to ice leaving the lakes.

A total of 254 adult northern pike were collected in 10 days. The fish were transported to the Spirit Lake Hatchery. The broodstock produced more than 1.3 million eggs which are currently being incubated in special jars that allow fresh water to flow over the eggs, supplying oxygen.  

In less than two weeks, the fry will hatch and be stocked into Iowa’s shallow lakes.

The Spirit Lake Hatchery is open to the public. Starting Tuesday, April 9, hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week, until netting is completed.

Up to date hours the hatchery will be open to the public is available on the hatchery answering machine and, on a sign, posted on the front door.

